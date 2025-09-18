Sunshine and warmer weather return to Maryland Friday

Sunshine and a taste of warmer air settle into the Baltimore area today as high pressure builds overhead, pushing out the clouds that hung around earlier this week. Afternoon highs will feel much more comfortable, running 5 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. By tonight, skies turn mostly clear with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s - perfect sleeping weather if you like your windows open.

On Friday, a cold front approaches but it won't bring much in the way of rain. Most of the day looks dry with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s around Baltimore, while spots farther west in higher terrain hang in the 70s. A stray shower can't be ruled out late Friday evening as the front slides through, but with limited moisture overhead, it's more of a "maybe" than a guarantee.

The weekend feels a bit different behind the front. Saturday brings a slight cool-down, with highs back into the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s and 60s under clear skies. It's shaping up to be a pleasant and dry couple of days, good news for outdoor plans across central Maryland.

Looking toward Sunday, high pressure shifts east and allows an onshore breeze off the Atlantic. That could bring a few low clouds, cooler temperatures, and even some patchy drizzle closer to the Bay. Baltimore should still top out in the 70s after starting the day in the 60s.

By Monday and Tuesday, the winds flip south, pulling in warmer air. Temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to mid-80s, and by midweek we could be pushing well into the 80s again. Forecast confidence drops a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, but some models hint at disturbances to the north that could spark a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms and even push another front toward our region.