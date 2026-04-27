Sunny weather to start the week in Maryland, rain and possible Alert Day Wednesday

High pressure will deliver a beautiful weather day on Monday. Clouds increase Tuesday morning ahead of some showers Tuesday afternoon. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Wednesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for rain, thunderstorms and possible travel delays.

Nice spring weather Monday in Baltimore metro

After a chilly start to the morning Monday with patchy areas of fog, the weather now looks outstanding for the rest of the day. Expect plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Warmest temperatures Monday afternoon will be north & west of the Baltimore Beltway.

Winds will stay out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

With a mostly clear sky Monday night, expect more chilly weather with lows setttling into the middle to upper 40s.

Wet weather returns to Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday

You'll need to get your umbrellas out Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon and evening for more rain.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday morning with scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours. The first round of rain on Tuesday looks much lighter than the second round Wednesday. The best chance for showers Tuesday will be after 2 p.m. until the early evening hours. The showers will bring more of a gentle light rain to the area. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the middle to upper 60s.

A more impactful batch of rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening along and ahead of the next wave of low pressure. Wednesday should start off mainly cloudy, dry, and breezy. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 60s before the rain arrives. Rain and a few thunderstorms will likely develop after lunchtime and continue through the evening hours.

Some of the rain will come down heavy at times. This may cause travel delays and disruptions. Some flooding is possible in areas of poor drainage. Generally rainfall amounts will be between 0.50" and 1". This rainfall will be more helpful than hurtful with the drought situation.

Because the heavier rain may coincide with the afternoon and early evening commute, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Wednesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Cool spring temperatures into the weekend

A few more showers are possible later Friday into early Saturday, but overall this stretch of weather is expected to be relatively quiet.

The bigger story will be below normal temperatures late week into the weekend. High temperatures will only top out in the lower to middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will have to monitor frost potential closely a few of the nights.

There are some hints of gradual warm-up early next week.