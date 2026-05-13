Sunny start then turning stormy across Maryland later Wednesday

Maryland enjoys a beautiful weather morning with temperatures climbing toward 70° by lunchtime. Showers and storms develop after 3 p.m. with a few waves of them through midnight.

Due to the threat of evening thunderstorms, the Orioles have moved up their start time to 1:05 p.m. this afternoon vs the Yankees at Camden Yards.

Afternoon and evening showers and storms Wednesday

Wednesday morning is starting very pleasant across much of central and eastern Maryland with a mostly sunny sky. The morning and early afternoon hours are the time of day to get any weather sensitive activities done

Ahead of a strong cold front, winds will be gusty out of the south-southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph. This will help temperatures climb into the lower to middle 70s ahead of the rain Wednesday afternoon. Most places will remain dry before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Showers and storms will begin to move into the area after 3 p.m. Areas to the north & west of the Baltimore Beltway will be first to see the wet weather. The rain showers will increase in the City between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. This will be the first wave of a few waves of showers and storms. The first wave will be the weakest wave with just some generic showers with light to moderate rain. The second and third wave may contain some gusty thunderstorms with briefly heavy downpours, gusty winds, lightning and thunder. The best chance for these heavier showers and storms will be between 8 p.m. and midnight

While some of the storms could be on the gusty side, any severe weather looks to stay to our west where the energy for severe storms will be a bit greater.

Rainfall totals won't be overly impressive and should range in the 0.25" to 0.50" range.

Blustery and cool Thursday across Maryland

Thursday will be rather gray, blustery and, unseasonably cool across Maryland.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and 60s across most of central Maryland, the metro and eastern shore. We will see more clouds than sunshine across the state with an occasional sprinkle or light shower possible in a few spots. Winds will be blustery and cool out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Heating up this weekend, into next week

We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Friday as afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s. Friday will be exceptionally comfortable with a refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with low levels of humidity.

Even warmer weather arrives this weekend. Temperatures peak in the lower 80s on Preakness Saturday. The forecast remains dry and not too humid for Saturday's events. A isolated to stray shower is possible, mainly well west of our area late Saturday into Saturday evening.

Sunday's temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s by late afternoon. A stray to isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most places will likely stay rain-free. Even areas that do get a shower or storm, they'll be brief in nature and more hours will be dry than wet on Sunday.

Our second round of 90s of the season are possible early next week. This is especially true for areas away from Chesapeake Bay. Monday will top--out in the upper 80s in Baltimore City, but lower 90s north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. Much of the area has a shot of 90 degree or higher temperatures Tuesday afternoon. This round of heat will come with moderate levels of humidity. It will feel a bit hotter than it actually is.

Isolated thunderstorms could approach as early as late Tuesday or into Wednesday, which will chip away at the intense heat and eventually get our temperatures closer to normal by late next week.