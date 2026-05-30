Sunny and Springlike to end May in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

A lovely weather weekend is in store for us, a far cry from last weekend's dreary conditions.

Stellar weekend

High pressure built in Saturday morning after a cold front moved through. That keeps our weekend forecast quiet outside of a few clouds. Saturday will bring some breezy winds across the state, with wind gusts over 20 mph expected. High temperatures on Saturday peak close to 70° outside of the mountains.

Winds come down a bit for Sunday while temperatures step up. More neighborhoods reach the mid 70s Sunday afternoon after a morning that starts in the 50s. Nearly wall-to-wall sunshine is expected again on Sunday to close out May.

"Blue" moon tonight

Early on Sunday morning, the second full moon of May will peak. This full moon will be known as a "blue" moon.

While the moon will not actually turn blue in our skies, having two full moons in a calendar month isn't all that common.

Tonight's moon will also be a "micromoon", appearing smaller in the sky due to increased distance from Earth in its orbit. This is the opposite of a "supermoon", which occurs when the moon is closer to Earth.

The weather appears to cooperate with tonight's Micro Blue Moon.

Near-normal start to June

Afternoon high temperatures begin to rebound on Sunday but approach near-normal levels Monday. June starts with a high temperature closer to 80. The week ahead hovers around seasonal norms - mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s approaching 80°.

Monday and Tuesday both have low chances for showers. A stationary front will be nearby on Monday until high pressure builds in again.

By the end of the week, we will need to watch for approaching showers and possibly storms for the first weekend of June.