The cleanup from the historic Thanksgiving Day Nor'easter continues across Maryland this weekend with dry conditions and warmer temperatures.

A slow weekend warmup ending with overnight rain chances Sunday night into Monday morning

With afternoon sunshine we'll see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for this afternoon followed by cool temperatures overnight in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer with daytime temps near 60 by the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase late Sunday afternoon and evening with the approach of a cold front. Heavy rain will be likely overnight Sunday into the pre-dawn hours Monday morning The precipitation should be ending by 6 am Monday with a few lingering showers possible along the Eastern Shore by daybreak. Keep an eye out for standing water as you head out the door early Monday for your commute.

Drier week ahead with fall-like temperatures by week's end

Monday will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph around midday before a gradual decrease in the winds by Monday evening as cooler temperatures move in. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with plenty of sunshine as temperatures top out near 50 for the first day of December. We'll see a slow moderating of the afternoon temperatures with highs reaching close to the mid 60s by the end of the week.

Temperatures should be in the 50s Thursday evening for the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Washington Square Monument in Mount Vernon. And temperatures stay on the mild side as we head in to the first full weekend of December.