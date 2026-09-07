Stunning Labor Day weather in Maryland, ahead of hot weather

Labor Day weather across the state of Maryland couldn't get any nicer. Low humidity, sunshine, and comfortable temperatures give us the trifecta of an amazing outdoor weather day.

Abundant sunshine, refreshing weather to enjoy in Baltimore

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday afternoon. Similar conditions continue into Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday morning will be comfortably cool, with many spots away from the city dipping into the 50s by sunrise. Both days feature low levels of humidity, which makes the air extra enjoyable.

Summer weather is back heading into mid-week

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday afternoon as muggier weather returns to the state. Plan on temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday afternoon. It may feel a few degrees hotter.

Hot weather will be short-lived as another front moves through Maryland Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring normal temperatures back to Maryland Friday and Saturday.

Thursday has showers and storms return to Baltimore metro

In addition to hotter weather, the chance of scattered rain and storms will increase on Thursday.

Exact timing of the showers and storms is a bit uncertain on Thursday. With that being said, it appears the chance of stormy weather will peak in the afternoon. Brief heavy rain and a couple strong storms with gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

Looking beyond the round of rain and storms along Thursday's front, cooler and mostly drier weather will settle back into Maryland heading this upcoming weekend.

There is the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday or into Sunday, but right now confidence in this isn't very high at the moment.