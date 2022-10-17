Study: Buzz Lightyear most searched Maryland Halloween costume

BALTIMORE - You may find a lot of Buzz Lightyear costumes this Halloween.

That's because it is the most searched costume on the internet in Maryland, according to a study by All Home Connections.

All Home Connections found the most searched costumes in each state.

Overall, the classics win.

The cat costume was the most googled in 12 states, just beating out the witch costume which was No. 1 in 11 states. Vampire was No. 3.

Also on the list were Elvis, Dinosaur and Top Gun.