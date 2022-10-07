Watch CBS News
Study: Baltimore ranked fourth worst city for work-life balance

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Baltimore was ranked fourth worst in the nation for work-life balance, according to a new study.

Cosmeticamedspa.com studied the 100 most populous cities in the Unite States, and came to their conclusion based on work ethic, income, employment of self-care professionals, crime rate and weather.

Memphis was ranked first, following by Detroit, Houston and Baltimore.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

October 7, 2022

