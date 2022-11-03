Students report indecent exposure and assault walking to Lansdowne Middle, High schools

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating whether two incidents this week at Lansdowne Middle and High schools are connected, police said Thursday.

On Tuesday a Lansdowne Middle School student reported a man exposed himself to her, police said. According to a community letter from the school's principal, the student was followed by a driver in a black vehicle with dark-tinted windows who exposed himself.

On Wednesday, a Lansdowne High School student reported she was assaulted on a footbridge near Twin Circle Way. No further information is available in the incident.

Police said additional officers have been assigned to the Lansdowne area to ensure the safety of students. The schools are located a short distance from each other on Lansdowne Road.

Families are asked to speak with students about safety practices as they travel to and from school.

Police shared the following tips for students:

· Always tell a responsible adult where you are going.

· Try not to walk anywhere alone. Walk with a friend or a group.

· Don't take shortcuts through the woods, a back street or empty lot.

· Do not share personal information with strangers - in person, over the phone, through text messages, on gaming platforms, or on any other electronic communications.

· Pay attention to your surroundings when walking home. Avoid distractions and make sure you can hear what is happening around you.

· If approached by someone you don't know, run to safety.

· Know safe places you can go - a police or fire station, the library, a store, or a friend's house.

· If a stranger follows you or grabs for you, yell loud! Shout, "I don't know you!" Fight back and make as much noise as you can.

· Tell your parents about places you don't feel safe.