Students learn from WJZ personalities, zoo experts during 'School at the Zoo'

BALTIMORE - On Wednesday, the WJZ First Alert weather team collaborated with the Maryland Zoo for "School at the Zoo."

Students from across the region learned about a variety of STEM topics at different animal exhibits.

For some students, the most memorable lessons happen outside of the classroom.

Students from the area learned about different animals, their habitats and the environment through activities and lessons from our WJZ personalities and experts at the Maryland Zoo.

Our weather team is teaching kids about science for School at the Zoo! We’ll recap the fun day on @wjz at 5! pic.twitter.com/gUbNlO73FX — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) May 10, 2023

"We're here to talk about penguins, climate and how the two interact," WJZ Meteorologist Steve Sosna said.

Lessons were given on a variety of science-related topics, from biology to environmental science.

"I think that they're seeing things in a new way that they haven't seen before," said Sharon Bowen, with the Maryland Zoo. "That's really very different from sitting in a classroom."

Through interactive demonstrations, children on field trips from Maryland schools learned all about different animals.

"They live in Africa so they're used to the heat," student Aubrey said.

Students learned about the animals' environment, their behaviors and how they communication.

WJZ's Miana Massey and Stephon Dingle demonstrated that you can learn a lot about what an animal eats and how they live by looking at what they leave behind.

"Bringing in topics like we just talked about, Zoo poo, for example, it's kind of a fun way to talk about chemistry and biology and all sorts of things that you wouldn't think about in a really fun way," Bowen said.

Students even got to feed some animals with Meteorologist Tim Williams.

Bowen said interacting with animals and the familiar faces they see on the news makes for an experience these children won't forget.

"Yes, the zoo is part of my community," Bowen said. "I can see these other familiar faces from the TV, they can feel like they are part of that community as a whole and then they can feel more connected to their community."