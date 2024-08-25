Students, families make last-minute preparations for first day of school

BALTIMORE -- Students in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and Howard County are going back to school on Monday.

But, the day before, the Target in Pikesville was packed with families grabbing last-minute supplies.

"There are a couple of things that we needed to fill in, but really, I was happy that we ended up coming here because the bulk of what we needed, we really got," said Mariam Sobol, from Pikesville.

Marion Dickerson was shopping for her grandchildren. Pastor Donnell Cunningham was finding school supplies for students in his church.

"The list is way at the bottom of the bag," Dickerson said. "They even need dry-erase things. I didn't know they didn't use chalkboards anymore."

Traffic concerns on major roadways

Traffic will be a major concern on the highways and roadways on Monday. Plan to make sure you get to your destination on time and safely.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) says to expect many more cars and buses during your morning commute.

Also, remember traffic patterns will be disrupted because of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

"Those summer months gave us a little bit of relief from the frustration we were all experiencing after the collapse," said Nicole Monroe, from the MDTA. "Now that school is back in session, we want people to understand that there are resources available to them."

Speed cameras in school zones

Over the summer additional speed cameras were installed across the area, including in Baltimore County.

Be sure to slow down when in school zones and traveling near school buses.

Here's a list of locations where speed cameras have been installed.