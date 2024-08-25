School zone cameras set up to keep Baltimore area students safe. Here's where they are located.

BALTIMORE -- Speed cameras have been installed in dozens of school zones throughout the Baltimore area with a focus on keeping students safe from reckless drivers.

Those traveling faster than 12 mph in school zones, and caught by the cameras, will be fined $40 in most counties.

Baltimore City

Speed camera systems will operate in Baltimore City school zones Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fines for violation of the speed cameras are $40.

Here's a full list of school zone speed camera locations.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County schools have speed cameras placed in various school zones in the county.

The cameras are activated between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on school days and will catch drivers going faster than 12 mph over the speed limit.

Those violating the speed cameras will be assessed a $40 fine.

Here is a list of Baltimore County school zones with speed cameras.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County's Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program uses Portable Camera Units (PCUs) to monitor and enforce speed limits in school zones. Fines are $40 if the speed cameras capture drivers ignoring the speed limits.

In July, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced speed cameras at these locations:

Annapolis Area Christian School (Middle School) - Bestgate Road, Annapolis

Folger McKinsey Elementary - Arundel Beach Road, Severna Park

Key School - Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Odenton Elementary - Odenton Road, Odenton

Nantucket Elementary - Nantucket Drive, Crofton

Here's a list of those school zones in Anne Arundel County with speed cameras.

Howard County

The Howard County Police Department's speed camera program is designed to urge drivers to slow down in school zones. Fines for speeding in school zones are set at $40.

Increased patrols will be out on roadways near elementary, middle school and high schools for the first three weeks of the school year.

School buses in Howard County are outfitted with external cameras. Fines for illegally passing a school bus is 250 in Maryland.

The cameras are rotated among various school zones in the county, which are posted in advance and updated every week at hcpd.org.

Speed cameras will be at these locations the first week:

7100 blk Montgomery Rd

Cedar Lane @ Swansfield Elementary

Cradle Rock Way @ Cradlerock Farm Ct

Gray Rock Drive @ Sunlit Passage

Great Star Drive @ Western Star Run

Ilchester Rd

Kilimanjaro Rd

Mission Rd @ Ridgley's Run Rd

Old Annapolis Rd @ Whitworth Way

Tamar Dr @ Autumn Ridge

Whiskey Bottom Rd @ Phillips School