Student found with handgun at Creative City Public Charter School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A student came to Creative City Public Charter School in Baltimore on Monday morning with a handgun, the Baltimore City Public Schools said.
The student showed the weapon to another student, who informed the school staff, school officials said.
School Police were notified, and officers quickly located and secured the gun.
The student was detained and will be addressed, officials said.
No students or staff were harmed, and families were notified.
