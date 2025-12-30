Strong winds blamed for military cargo ship blowing off its moorings in Baltimore

Strong winds caused a massive military cargo ship to break away from its moorings in South Baltimore on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

A spokesperson for the agency said the naval ship, Cornelius H Charlton, drifted from the dock, but tugboats are now holding it in position. The portable vehicle ramp attached to the side port that fell into the water is also being recovered, and all crew members on the ship were accounted for.

"MARAD is monitoring the situation involving the Cornelius H Charlton, after heavy winds caused the vessel's mooring lines to part, allowing it to drift from the dock," U.S. Maritime Administration stated. "All crew on the ship is accounted for, and tugboats are now alongside holding the vessel in position while the mooring lines are reconnected. The portable vehicle ramp attached to the side port that fell into the water is also being recovered. We are grateful to our partners in Baltimore for their swift response in securing the ship."

The USNS Charlton

The 62,000-ton and 950-foot USNS Charlton became unmoored in Locust Point around 3 p.m. on Monday, Mike Reagoso, of McAllister Towing, told our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

The USNS Charlton and another ship, the USNS Pomeroy, were held at a pier near the Silo Point condominiums and the former Under Armour headquarters, which was leased by the Maritime Administration while the ships were being transferred to the agency, the Banner reports. The Pomeroy moved in September to the Norfolk, Virginia, Naval Station.

The Banner added that the ships had been part of the Military Sealift Command's prepositioned fleet, staying in the Indian Ocean and loading with Army equipment to be delivered on a moment's notice.