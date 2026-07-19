Strong weekend storms leave Maryland residents cleaning up

Maryland residents are cleaning up after Saturday's powerful storms left a mess in many neighborhoods throughout the state.

The storms left thousands without power and knocked down trees and power lines.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, BGE reported that more than 5,000 customers were still in the dark, with the majority of them in Anne Arundel County.

In Pasadena, Chantell Briggs came home to find a large tree that had been ripped from its roots and was leaning against her house.

Briggs told CBS News Baltimore that it was a county-owned tree that she had been concerned about for a while.

"What I thought would happen happened," Briggs said. "I came home to this, a tree down on my property. This tree, I had been fighting with the county to remove."

Crews were cleaning up across much of Pasadena, where downed utility lines were lying near roadways and trees were ripped up all over.

An Anne Arundel County fire official said the damage in Anne Arundel was mainly in the Riviera Beach and Pasadena area, with the National Weather Service calling it a "straight line" wind event.

The storms brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and lightning.

"More of a twisting than high winds, really," Anne Arundel County resident John Jones said.