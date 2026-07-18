Anne Arundel County residents shaken up after severe storm tears through Pasadena

A severe storm tore through Pasadena on Saturday, causing widespread damage to vehicles and properties located in the area.

An Anne Arundel County fire official said the damage was mainly in the Riviera Beach and Pasadena area, with the National Weather Service calling it a 'straight line' wind event.

The spokesperson added that wires were down in front of a firehouse, temporarily blocking units from responding to service calls.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

By the Riviera Plaza on Fort Smallwood Road, you'll find a pole split in half, damaged wires, and multiple road closures as the intersection lost power at around 9 pm.

"It was terrifying. I mean, terrifying."

Several neighbors said they heard very strong winds across Pasadena.

"More of a twisting than high winds, really," John Jones said.

Roberta Stewart said the storm felt different than others as she heard rain drumming against her windows.

Rachel Buckland was visibly shaken after the storm.

"I saw the neighbors' chairs, came flying by, and I went 'uh oh,'" Rachel Buckland told WJZ.

She said moments later, the rain fell, making it hard to see outside. Buckland said she and her husband took cover in the bathroom. Then, she heard a loud noise.

"It was like a whoosh," Buckland said. "You could hear the trees cracking."

Branches and tree limbs snapped and fell all over her front lawn on Bar Harbor Road, nearly missing her home but damaging cars parked nearby. It even brought down power lines in the neighborhood.

"There was this big orange burst of color, and then the power went out," Buckland said.

Residents impacted by storm damage should file reports here.