String of smash-and-grab burglaries under investigation on York Road in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a string of apparent burglaries in businesses early Monday morning along York Road in North Baltimore and into Baltimore County near Towson.
Storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle.
Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys and Vito Pizza in the Anneslie Shopping Center.
Officers are present at each location, but Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment by WJZ.
