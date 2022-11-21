String of smash-and-grab burglaries under investigation on York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a string of apparent burglaries in businesses early Monday morning along York Road in North Baltimore and into Baltimore County near Towson.

Storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle.

BREAKING: @BaltimorePolice investigating after apparent string of smash and grabs at local businesses - including one on York road at this pizza joint. Still working to confirm info - including other places also hit. #developing #amnews @WJZ. pic.twitter.com/1xEE5DHx6y — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) November 21, 2022

Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys and Vito Pizza in the Anneslie Shopping Center.

Officers are present at each location, but Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment by WJZ.

Inside the Mario’s pizza you see the cash register emptied and turned over. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Q9KRqRdP4i — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) November 21, 2022

ALSO NEW: about a mile from the first two pizza joints that were broken into overnight - Five Guys and Vito Pizza also broken into as evident by the broken glass. Qdoba’s door also damage but not broken into. Another live report coming up on @wjz #developing #amnews pic.twitter.com/VvylOXlLeZ — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) November 21, 2022