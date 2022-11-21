Watch CBS News
Maryland News

String of smash-and-grab burglaries under investigation on York Road in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a string of apparent burglaries in businesses early Monday morning along York Road in North Baltimore and into Baltimore County near Towson. 

Storefronts in the Belvedere area and at Anneslie Shopping Center on the Baltimore County line had their windows smashed, reports WJZ's Stephon Dingle. 

Two pizzerias in the Belvedere area were hit, along with a Five Guys and Vito Pizza in the Anneslie Shopping Center. 

Officers are present at each location, but Baltimore Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment by WJZ. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.