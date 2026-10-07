Jurors shown evidence prosecutors say connects suspect to Stricker Street rowhome fire

The third day of testimony in the trial of James Barnett brought evidence into the courtroom.

Barnett is accused of setting a vacant rowhome on fire on Stricker Street. The Jan. 24, 2022, fire killed three firefighters — Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

As the trial continues, a good friend of Sadler and Lacayo plans to sit in the courtroom each day.

"He had a good sense of humor," she said of Lacayo. "He had the best smile. He was always smiling."

When asked about Sadler, she added, "She was a light in the dark room. She could do everything."

Hours of video detail events leading up to the fire

ATF Special Agent Adam St. John walked out of the courthouse Wednesday afternoon with a box in hand after a couple hours of testimony. St. John was called to the scene at 205 Stricker Street to help arson investigators create a forensic timeline.

He found several cameras near the scene and recovered video from a mosque. The video starts recording the night before the fire when a person walks by, heading toward the back of the home on Stricker Street. St. John said there were four flashes of light over 20 seconds. It's believed Barnett created those flashes while in the home for about eight minutes.

The camera captures smoke coming from the house as the fire slowly intensifies. You can even see sparks and hear fire crackling.

St. John said he watched 24 hours of continuous footage to see who comes out of the home prior to the blaze. There was no one other than the person of interest, Barnett.

Encountering Barnett one month after the fire

A Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigator, Melissa Decker, also testified Wednesday. Decker said she helped collect evidence in the case.

Decker said on Feb. 25, 2022, she and another investigator saw Barnett pushing a shopping cart down the street. They followed him to a home that was believed to be vacant.

After waiting hours for consent to enter from the property owner, they said they found, and later recovered through a search warrant, a blue and yellow jacket, a black jacket, cloth gloves, hairbrush, Arizona iced tea bottle and a cellphone.

Barnett faces second-degree murder, second-degree arson and other charges. His attorney has argued the state's case against him "doesn't add up."

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.