Storm chances and humidity return this weekend across Maryland

A warm and unsettled weekend is on tap for the region, but a refreshing change in the weather pattern is expected early next week as a cold front ushers in cooler, drier air.

Storm Chances This Weekend

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Friday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Temperatures will remain mild, with lows dipping into the low 70s. Saturday will bring another chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid-80s, and humidity will steadily increase into Saturday night as temperatures hold in the mid-70s.

Hot and Humid Sunday

Sunday will feel more like midsummer, with hot and humid conditions settling over the area. Scattered showers and storms are again possible, primarily in the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Cooler, Drier Air Arrives Monday

A cold front will sweep through the region early Monday, bringing an end to the oppressive humidity. The front will usher in a stretch of pleasant, dry weather. Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies, and overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Comfortable Midweek, More Humid Late Week

The calm weather continues Tuesday with ample sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s. Conditions will turn more humid on Wednesday as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s.

By Thursday and Friday, heat and humidity will return. Scattered afternoon storms are likely each day. Highs on Thursday will top out around 90, while Friday could see highs in the mid-90s with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees once again.