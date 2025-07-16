Alert Day for hot temperatures and storm chances in Maryland on Thursday

Following a stormy night across the region, rain chances will continue Thursday, though coverage is expected to be lower than the previous evening.

However, the heat will take center stage. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will climb into the low to mid-90s, with heat index values topping 100 degrees in many areas. As a result, a Heat Advisory has been issued for communities east of I-95.

Storm chances return Thursday evening, and while coverage will be more limited compared to Wednesday, any storms that do develop could be strong to severe. Hazards include damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Relief will arrive late Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through, ushering in drier and less humid air. Dewpoints, which have hovered near 80 in recent days, will drop into the 60s by Friday morning, offering a noticeable change.

The break from the humidity will be short-lived. Moisture builds back in by Saturday afternoon, bringing renewed storm chances. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, with a greater chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s on Friday, warming to near 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will feature the highest rain potential of the weekend.

Stormy weather looks to linger into Monday, followed by a stretch of drier air and lower humidity through midweek. Afternoon highs will settle into the mid-80s, with overnight lows near 70 degrees from Monday through Thursday.