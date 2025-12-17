Storm system brings rain and wind to Maryland Thursday night, Friday morning

Temperatures are trending warmer across Maryland this afternoon. Under lots of clouds, temperatures have warmed into the upper 40s and 50s. The warming trend continues on Thursday, ahead of the next impactful storm system.

Warmer, dry evening weather is in the forecast

Temperatures will be slower to cool, under lots of clouds this evening. Plan on temperatures gradually cooling back through the 40s and into the 30s after sunset.

Despite the gloomy appearance, the forecast remains dry through Wednesday evening plans.

Rain moves into Maryland Thursday evening

The first-half of Thursday is going to be dry, with increasing clouds and seasonably pleasant temperatures.

Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 40s and lower 50s by late afternoon, under increasing clouds. Temperatures warm further after sunset; into the low and mid-50s through the course of the evening. Scattered rain arrives from the southwest between 4 and 7 p.m. It'll start raining in Frederick and D.C. first, followed by everyone farther north and east later in the evening.

Rain will be widespread and steady by 10 p.m. with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s in most areas. It'll be breezy, too.

A line of heavy rain and a few storms arrives early Friday

Following a damp and breezy Thursday evening, a line of heavier rain and wind will sweep through Maryland early Friday morning. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day may be added to Friday, due to weather's impact on the morning commute.

A line of heavy rain and embedded storms will sweep through from west, to east, between 4 and 7 a.m. Brief heavy rain and 40 to 60 MPH wind gusts will accompany this line as it blows through. Minor street flooding and minor tree damage is possible with the heavier downpours. Temperatures will be in the 50s during this time. Plan extra time into your Friday morning routine.

Rain shifts east pretty quickly on Friday morning.

Gusty winds continue into Friday afternoon as temperatures plummet through the 40s and back into the 30s. A few light rain or snow showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening as much colder weather arrives.

Colder weather sticks around through the first-half of the weekend, ahead of another brief warming trend on Sunday.