Maryland residents with Kias and Hyundais can get free wheel locks in Laurel Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Maryland residents who drive Hyundai or Kia vehicles that are vulnerable to a popular Tik Tok challenge will have another shot at picking up a free steering wheel lock on Saturday, according to City of Laurel officials.

The steering wheel locks will be made available to Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, officials said.

People can pick up the locks at the Laurel Police Department between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to City of Laurel officials.

The Laurel Police Department is located at 811 5th Street in Laurel, Maryland.

Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, can get a free steering wheel lock at the @LaurelPD on May 13th between 10a-12p.



MUST present a Maryland license & registration to receive a lock.@LaurelPIO @LaurelClerk pic.twitter.com/5J74ueyl3Y — City of Laurel MD (@cityoflaurel) May 8, 2023

State residents must present a Maryland license and registration to receive a steering wheel lock, officials said.

Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos that show how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.

Last month, the Baltimore County Police Department gave away hundreds of steering wheel locks to people who drive Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The county's new police chief, Robert McCullough, handed out some of the wheel locks and urged drivers of affected models to contact their car dealers for software upgrades to try to prevent their vehicles from being stolen.