Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.

Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.

The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.

The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.

The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined the crime scene and then waited for a tow truck to remove the stolen property.

Baltimore police said they were investigating 57 ATM-related thefts in 2022 as of last week.

Most recently, ATM thieves have targeted liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore.

On Thursday, two men walked into Ham's Liquor Store in the 4900 block of Belair Road and carried out its ATM around 8:30 p.m.

The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of them.

Employees down the street at Crosstown Discount Liquors say one of the suspects unsuccessfully tried to break into their ATM.

Baltimore police said two men in a Dodge Caravan also attempted to steal an ATM at New York Fried Chicken on East Baltimore Street.

Police have not said whether or not all of the incidents are related, but they did say they are looking for two men driving a stolen light blue Dodge Caravan with Maryland tags.

Police did not say on Friday whether the incidents were related, but they did say they are looking for two men driving a stolen light blue Dodge Caravan with Maryland tags.