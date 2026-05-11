Baltimore therapists help break stigma around Black men's mental health

Mental health advocates say more Black men are seeking therapy and speaking openly about depression, anxiety and trauma as organizations work to reduce stigma surrounding mental health care.

According to the National Library of Medicine, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young Black males.

Advocates say stigma, mistrust and lack of representation in the mental health field continue to prevent some men from seeking help.

Creating a safe space

Dwayne Speaks, a mental health therapist who works with men dealing with trauma, relationships and stress, said many clients simply want a safe place to talk.

"Let's talk about it, let me hear you out, let me hear your heart."

Speaks said many men are not looking for someone to solve their problems.

"They want to be better communicators, they want to be heard, they want to be able to problem solve."

Mental health professionals say many Black men grow up feeling pressure to appear strong and avoid showing vulnerability. Experts say carrying unresolved trauma and stress over time can affect both mental and physical health.

"A lot of times young men are holding trauma in their body, and it impacts your physical, it affects your energy, your biological nervous system," Speaks said.

Speaks said therapy and self-reflection helped change his own life and inspired him to pursue psychology.

"It changed my life because I did the work for myself, I'm going to school for psychology, I started to implement those things for myself, I started to find my identity," he said.

Going to therapy

Wesley Harris, clinical coordinator for Black Men Heal, said some Black families have historically relied on faith leaders and churches for emotional support instead of licensed therapists.

"If we look at traditional therapy was often done in the church; your pastor or your reverend provided some type of pastoral counseling, but it wasn't, quote on quote, therapy."

Harris said programs like Black Men Heal are working to increase access to therapy and normalize conversations about mental health.

"So, if we look at overall outcomes, we're reducing depression symptoms, we're reducing anxiety, we're reducing the long-term effects of traumatic experiences."

Advocates also point to a lack of representation within the profession. Black men make up less than 6% of therapists nationwide, according to advocates cited in the report.

Speaks said therapy is not about providing all the answers but helping people develop tools to navigate challenges.

"Honestly, the work, they have to do the work. I'm just here to support you and provide you tools to pile up in your toolbox," he said.

He said many clients begin to see progress once they feel comfortable discussing emotions and experiences they have kept inside.

"When you start releasing that stuff, and you start talking about it, it's like a release, and once you start releasing it, then you start making progress."

Experts say warning signs that someone may be struggling can include changes in sleep, withdrawing from others, trouble concentrating, and losing interest in activities they once enjoyed.