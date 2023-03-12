Station North McDonald's closed until repairs made following Saturday afternoon fire

BALTIMORE -- The McDonald's in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood will be closed until it repairs damage from a weekend fire, the local firefighters' union said.

Firefighters were sent to the fast-food restaurant in the unit block of West North Avenue on Saturday, union officials said.

Once there, they extinguished a fire in the kitchen, the local firefighters' union said.

The Baltimore City Health Department will need to approve the repairs before the restaurant can reopen, union officials said.