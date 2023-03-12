Watch CBS News
Station North McDonald's closed until repairs made following Saturday afternoon fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The McDonald's in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood will be closed until it repairs damage from a weekend fire, the local firefighters' union said.

Firefighters were sent to the fast-food restaurant in the unit block of West North Avenue on Saturday, union officials said.

Once there, they extinguished a fire in the kitchen, the local firefighters' union said.

The Baltimore City Health Department will need to approve the repairs before the restaurant can reopen, union officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 10:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

