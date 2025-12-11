1 dead after fire in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood

A person died Thursday morning after a fire in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Barclay Street around midnight. Firefighters arrived and initially did not find any fire showing.

The fire was soon located on the first floor of a three-story rowhome that was occupied as apartments.

During a search of the home, firefighters found a person in critical condition experiencing cardiac arrest. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fatal fires in Maryland

Deaths related to fires in Maryland dropped by nearly 13% in 2024, according to a report from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Baltimore reported the highest number of fire deaths at 19. Nearly 79% of fatal house fires in the state last year occurred in bedrooms or living spaces, according to the report.

According to data from the U.S. Fire Administration, there have been 42 fatal house fires reported across the state so far this year, compared to 45 reported in 2024.

In November, a man was found dead in West Baltimore after a fire in the 1000 block of W. Lanvale Street.

City Fire officials told police they found the man dead after extinguishing a fire at the location, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

In February, another person was found dead after a fire outside in Northwest Baltimore in the 2800 block of N. Dukeland Street.

The body was found among debris after the fire was extinguished.