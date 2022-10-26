State police investigate second deadly crash within two mornings on I-95 in Howard County

BALTIMORE - A woman died following a multiple-car crash on I-95 southbound in Howard County Wednesday morning.

State troopers responded to the scene around 4:45 a.m. near Route 32.

Officers said the driver of a Hyundai Elantra attempted to pass another car. The Elantra was struck on the driver's side by a box truck after spinning into the left lane.

A woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

A day earlier, a woman died in a multiple-car crash on I-95 South in Elkridge.

Troopers said a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear-ended a 2008 Mazda, which caused both cars to lose control. The passenger of the Mazda, identified as 50-year-old Alcira Garcia De Dubon, from Baltimore, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.