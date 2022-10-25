Watch CBS News
Fatal crash shuts down I-95 S in Elkridge for hours

BALTIMORE -- A person died in a crash that left I-95 in Howard County backed up for hours early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police. 

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at I-95 south prior to exit 43B in Elkridge, according to the Maryland CHART map. 

All lanes were still closed around 6:20 a.m., but two had opened by 6:50 a.m., and all lanes were open by 7:50 a..m., according to the Maryland State Highway administration. 

As of 6:50 a.m., two left traffic lanes are closed, according to MDOT. 

No further injuries have been reported. 

October 25, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

