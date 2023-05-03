State officials approve soundproofing for homes near BWI Airport

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to provide sound insulation treatments for 18 homes near Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

State officials approved the $1.1 million contract to improve homes in the approved noise mitigation contour as part of the BWI Marshall Airport Residential Sound Insulation Program.

"We take our role and responsibility of being a good neighbor very seriously," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. "For over three decades, the Residential Sound Insulation Program has been one important component of our longstanding commitment to help mitigate the impact of aircraft operations on local communities. We are excited to expand this program."

First created in 1988, the BWI Marshall Airport Residential Sound Insulation Program provides for mitigation of aircraft noise for eligible properties near the airport. Under this program, eligible homeowners may elect to have sound insulation improvements made to their residences.

Improvements may include acoustical windows and doors that are designed to help block noise, as well as insulation, sealant and other treatments approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. To date, BWI Marshall Airport has mitigated 750 local homes and four schools for approximately $80 million.