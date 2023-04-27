State officer rescues an Osprey in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer rescued an Osprey earlier this week, according to state authorities.

Cpl. Brian Hunt was sent to Anne Arundel County to investigate a report of an Osprey that was struggling to fly, state authorities said.

Hunt took the Osprey to the Owl Moon Raptor Center so that it could be evaluated, according to state authorities.

The federally licensed rehabilitation center would be able to provide proper care to the Osprey, too, state authorities said.