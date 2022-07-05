Star Spangled Celebration: Fourth Of July Fireworks Light Up Baltimore's Skyline Once Again

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Baltimore's Inner Harbor was lit up once again by fireworks and fun on Independence Day after two years away.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore partnered to bring the celebration back bigger and better than ever before. Several of the city's institutions also pitched in.

The Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and proud media partner WJZ were part of the event, bringing thousands into the heart of the city.

The day got off to a furry, feathery start at the American Visionary Art Museum's pet parade and talent show, where dozens of costumed pets gathered in what can only be described as a cuteness overload.

Then, off to Oriole Park, where fans watched the O's beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 in a game that turned around late.

The rest of the day was filled with music, food and joy in the heart of the city, the Inner Harbor.

The Navy Band Commodores played in the afternoon at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater as visitors picnicked at West Shore Park, where food trucks were parked.

Street performers and events peppered the promenade until the main show: the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra hosted a Star-Spangled Celebration concert Monday evening at the newly renovated Rash Field Park.

The BSO's performance culminated in the big show: fireworks shooting up from two barges parked in the harbor in a 13-minute display produced by fireworks company Pyrotecnico.

Mayor Brandon Scott, who kayaked into his interview, told WJZ that the most exciting part about the event for him was seeing the joy in his city.

I'm most excited to just have people here, to just be enjoying themselves," Scott said. "They get to chill in this space and see fireworks - to see them out here enjoying the stuff, enjoying the weather, enjoying the food, and moreover the culture, that's really what's most important to me."

The mayor said that especially during a challenging time in the nation's history, it's important to come together and have some fun.

"With everything that's going on in our city, our state and our country, we all need this time to just enjoy ourselves in a positive, safe way to be around people," he said. "And that's the message tonight. Just have a good time. That's it."