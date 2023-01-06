Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation

Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation

Students at Catholic school in Baltimore Co. raise money for Damar Hamlin's foundation

BALTIMORE - In the days since Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on the playing field, there's been an enormous outpouring of love and support.

In less than a week, Damar's "Chasing M's" Foundation Community Drive has grown to almost $8 million.

Another donation has been added thanks to the efforts of the students at St. Michael – St. Clement School in Baltimore County.

Nearly every student at the Catholic school participated in raising close to $400 for Damar's Foundation.

"When I saw that, I was shocked cause I'd never seen that happen before," eighth-grader Zachary Hartman said about Hamlin's injury. "I just hope he does the best and is improving."

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday after tackling Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins.

Medical personnel on the field used CPR and defibrillators to resuscitate Hamilton.

Hartman is a Ravens fan and goes with his dad to every game, but he understands this moment is bigger than football.

"The whole NFL is a community of love, not hate," Hartman said. "At the end of the day, everybody is a person and that means love in life."

Principal Paul Kristoff said the donations were all because of the students' plan.

"We're all huge football fans at heart and seeing something like that happen on the field, you know, we're all pulling for him," Kristoff said. "It was the kids' idea to bring forth a dress-down day so we could raise money for his foundation."

Every student at the school in Overlea who donated a dollar for Damar's foundation was allowed to 'dress down,' wearing Ravens' garb – a jersey, sweatshirt or t-shirt.

"We're so proud of our students, the participation, our parents," Assistant Principal Christine Godlewski said. "We can feel the love, we can feel the unity and we just want to give to others."