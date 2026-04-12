Springlike day in Maryland Sunday before a warmup this week

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Sunshine and clouds mix today with dry conditions. A few showers with warmer temperatures are expected to start the work week.

Summerlike feel to return

After a cold front on Saturday, temperatures Sunday started out cooler and the day overall will be cooler by a couple of degrees. Highs peak in the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon. Winds may be a little breezy at times. A few more clouds may move in for a time in the afternoon.

At some point on Sunday, winds will shift and come out of the south. That starts a flow of warmer air into Maryland for the days ahead. Overnight, temperatures will be in the 50s instead of 40s by Monday morning. Monday's afternoon forecast soars into the 70s and 80s for many neighborhoods.

For much of the week, our wind direction remains generally southerly which will continue to filter in warmer air. Tuesday reaches the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will reach near-record temperatures in the afternoon. Both days are forecast to warm near 90°. Wednesday's record is 88 set in 1941 and Thursday's is 90 set in 2012.

Mainly dry this week

The week ahead doesn't look to help much with the ongoing drought across the state. Monday appears to be our best chance of rain but even that is not going to be much. Monday afternoon produces a few light showers over the course of a couple of hours from west to east. Many locations should stay dry.

An even lower rain chance comes on Tuesday through Thursday with more dry weather than anything. Friday brings another slight chance for rain but even that doesn't appear to be much. A few showers are possible next weekend, as well.