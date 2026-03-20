Spring weather returns to Maryland with rain chances in the forecast

Spring weather is returning to Maryland this weekend, though the First Alert Weather Team is also tracking the chance of rain.

Astronomical spring arrives at 10:46 a.m. EDT.

Expect a nice start to spring in the Baltimore metro. Early morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s will quickly climb thanks to sunshine. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s, except cooler temperatures will be found along Chesapeake Bay.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible across Maryland Friday evening and night. The chance of rain starts to climb after 4 p.m. Widespread wet weather is likely between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. The rain will help put another dent in the ongoing drought. Rain will come to an end before most are out the door Saturday morning.

Warm first weekend of spring across Maryland

Saturday afternoon will include more sunshine and even milder temperatures, lower to middle 60s. A few spots west and southwest of Baltimore could reach 70°. It'll remain cooler along the bay.

Sunday begins pleasantly, and most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will soar into the 70s on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. Northeastern Maryland will remain cooler, topping out in the upper 60s. Meanwhile, areas toward the District may flirt with 80°.

A strong cold front arrives Sunday night. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front late Sunday evening into the overnight hours. However, the risk of any severe weather remains low. Showers will linger into the Monday morning commute, before gusty and cool winds dry us out Monday afternoon.

Seasonably chilly weather returns to Maryland early next workweek, but nothing like the cold temperatures we recently endured.

A quick look at Opening Day for the Os features a tricky temperature forecast. Chilly air may hold on with highs in the 40s or 50s. Keep checking back to the forecast, as there is the potential that it's a bit milder. This forecast is rather uncertain and may change over the coming days.