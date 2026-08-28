Spotty shower across Maryland Friday, nicer weekend ahead!

Warm and muggy conditions continue across Maryland with an isolated shower possible through early evening. The weather quiets down and turns more comfortable Saturday.

Leftover spotty shower in Baltimore, humidity drops tonight

We'll start the day Friday quiet and dry. A few neighborhoods wake up to fog. Humidity is expected to stay high throughout the daylight hours.

Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the middle 80s, but feel warmer with the high humidity.

The Ravens' preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Friday includes temperatures in the 80s. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

The risk for isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening is a little higher the farther south you go in Maryland (where a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place).

That risk decreases - but not to zero - the farther north you are on Friday. Most of the showers in and around the Baltimore metro area should take place before 6 p.m.

Weekend starts comfy across Maryland, turning steamy Sunday

The upcoming weekend looks pretty nice for outdoor plans across Maryland. Saturday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 80s, but the humidity levels drop into the comfortable range. Saturday looks completely dry, so go ahead with any outdoor plans.

Humidity levels climb Saturday night and Sunday feels tropical with much higher humidity levels. Sunday will also turn warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Given the high humidity, feels like temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s.

A few isolated showers and gusty storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but not every neighborhood will get wet. Any storm that does develop will contain some heavier downpours given the tropical levels of humidity.

Possible heat wave next week

Looking ahead, a late season heat wave is possible by early to the middle of next week as afternoon temperatures soar into the 90s and we begin September on Tuesday.

The worst of the heat and humidity will be felt Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values may surpass 100° some places during the afternoon hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will start to become more frequent Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, which will help chip away at the heat.