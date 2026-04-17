Fuel spikes could ground Spirit Airlines permanently, experts say

The fate of Spirit Airlines remains uncertain, according to multiple reports alleging the budget airline could be forced to liquidate--essentially shutting down.

The move has flyers across the country, and in Baltimore on edge.

Travel experts say you need to be aware that the airline could shut down and suggest extra planning to avoid getting stranded.

"It's just, you know, a great inconvenience to everybody, so hopefully they come up with a resolution," one flyer at BWI said.

John Marshall's Spirit flight out of BWI-Marshall isn't for another two weeks, but the potential of the airline's liquidation already has him thinking ahead.

"I will have to either find a new flight to get to our destination...or either cancel the vacation itself," Marshall said.

Travel experts say that's exactly what Spirit flyers should be doing as the war with Iran continues to raise costs for the airline.

"You can't count on Spirit being around if the fuel continues to spike. Cause they don't have a plan B," said Peter Greenberg, a travel editor with CBS News.

Other airlines already have plans in place to offer what they call rescue fares or discounted one-way fares to get people home. However, even with those rescue fares, you still want to have a backup plan.

"Hold onto the Spirit ticket, but at the same time, go out and buy a fully refundable ticket to the place you need to go to on another airline," Greenberg added.

A Spirit shutdown could also have a big impact on the company's employees and airports across the country, as concessions and ground handlers would lose jobs.

In a statement to WJZ, Spirit said they refuse to comment on market rumors.