40-year-old arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Baltimore County

A 40-year-old was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old dead in Sparrows Point, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of North Point Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in response to a fatal pedestrian crash around 7:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers discovered that Todd Hines, Jr., 19, had been hit by a 2006 F-250. The truck left the scene, traveling southbound on North Point Boulevard, police said.

Officers were able to find and stop the vehicle shortly after the crash. An investigation revealed that the driver of the Ford was responsible for hitting Hines.

The driver was identified as Angel Quizhpi Tenezaca, 40, according to police. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a crash, along with multiple other offenses.

Hit and runs in Baltimore County

Tuesday's incident added to the 16 crash fatalities that have occurred in Maryland so far in 2026, according to data from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Last year, crash fatalities declined by nearly 12% in Baltimore County, and pedestrian-involved crashes decreased by 48%, according to the data.

So far in 2026, the county has seen three crash fatalities, including two that involved pedestrians, data shows.

The county recorded 65 fatal crashes in 2025, 15 of which involved pedestrians, according to state data.

In 2024, there were 74 crash fatalities across the county, 29 involving pedestrians.