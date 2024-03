BALTIMORE -- Mutiple

Sparks Elementary School will be closed Monday due to a power outage, Baltimore County Public Schools said.

All after-school activities are also canceled.

BCPS said there is no estimated power restoration time.

Lansdowne High School also dismissed at 9:45 a.m. Monday due to an outage, BCPS said.

