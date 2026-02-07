1 hospitalized following shooting in Southeast Baltimore, police say

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Southeast Baltimore early Saturday morning, police said.

It happened near the 5600 block of O'Donnell Street just after midnight. Police arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Shortly after, police were told that the 33-year-old victim had gone to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He is expected to survive, according to police. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Southeast detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2422. They can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

It is unclear if there is any threat to the public at this time. There is no more information available.