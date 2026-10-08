Family of slain Baltimore transgender woman pleads for justice after police release suspect sketch

Baltimore police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Sophie Lee, a transgender woman who was shot and killed last month.

Lee was shot on Sept. 11 in the 2400 block of North Calvert Street in the Charles Village neighborhood.

Now, Lee's mother and grandmother are pleading for justice and asking anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch to come forward.

Sophie Lee was shot on Sept. 11 in the 2400 block of North Calvert Street in the Charles Village neighborhood. Baltimoe police

Lee's mother, Denise Jackson, said she has struggled to sleep in the month since her daughter's death.

"I just want justice," Jackson said. "Please, if y'all see this man, speak up."

Family searches for answers

Jackson said her daughter was loved by so many people that she struggles to understand why anyone would want to kill her. She said she saw the sketch Thursday after police released it but did not recognize the person.

Lee's faith-driven family has turned to God and the community for strength as they seek answers.

"Who are you to take somebody's life?" said Margaret Little, Lee's grandmother. "You're not God. But as God is my witness, it will be revealed."

LGBTQ+ community rallies for justice

Lee was also a client at Maryland Safe Haven, an organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Renee Lau, a transgender rights advocate, said Lee's killing has left community members questioning how they can help prevent similar violence.

"You cannot help but wonder why and what we can do to stop this," Lau said.

Lau said she shared the sketch with people at the Maryland Safe Haven office Thursday morning, and the face appeared familiar to some. However, no one could identify when or where they may have encountered the person.

Lau said she believes the suspect could be part of the LGBTQ+ community, although that has not been confirmed by police.

"We're looking for the arrest"

Lee's loved ones plan to post and circulate the sketch in hopes that someone will recognize the person and provide information to investigators.

"We're looking for the arrest; we're looking for the conviction," Lau said. "Safe Haven is going to see justice. One way or another, we're going to see justice."

Jackson said justice for her daughter means the person responsible is caught and held accountable.

"Justice for me looks like they catch this man and put him behind bars and give him the death penalty," Jackson said. "That's what I want for my child."

A peace walk for Lee is scheduled for Oct. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants will gather at the intersection of 23rd and Calvert streets and walk to North Avenue.

Police are offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.