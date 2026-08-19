Some impacted by out-of-control Pikesville bus crash frustrated with MTA over claims

Six weeks after an out-of-control MTA bus slammed into cars and damaged property in Pikesville, in Baltimore County, some of those impacted are frustrated and believe the agency needs to speed up the handling of claims.

Six weeks after an out-of-control MTA bus slammed into cars and damaged property in Pikesville, Baltimore County, some of those impacted are frustrated and believe the agency needs to speed up the handling of claims. CBS News Baltimore

"Intersection from Hell"

Eric Taylor was at the traffic light on Reisterstown Road at Old Court Road when the bus came barreling toward him on July 8.

"I call it the 'intersection from Hell' because that's what it's been. I go from one minute sitting at the traffic light, waiting for the light to change, and the next minute, I'm trying to outrun a runaway bus," Taylor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Eric Taylor was at the traffic light on Reisterstown Road at Old Court Road when the bus came barreling toward him on July 8. CBS News Baltimore

The devastating crash sent more than 30 people to hospitals and damaged vehicles and other property along the business corridor.

Taylor said he is fed up trying to get his claim settled with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

The truck that he needs to get to work is still not fixed, and he said he has heard little from the MTA.

"It's going to take some time before we can get to the bottom of anything," Taylor said the agency told him. "In the meantime, I have nothing. I can't get around. I can't get to my job."

Taylor said he just wants the state to make it right.

"Just fix my vehicle. Give me my vehicle back. I'm not asking for hundreds of millions of dollars. My truck is still sitting in the impound yard where they towed it," Taylor told Hellgren.

Not at fault?

Nearby on Reisterstown Road, a camera at Neha Gupta's salon captured the bus smashing into her sign, and that damage has yet to be fixed.

Nearby on Reisterstown Road, a camera at Neha Gupta's salon captured the bus smashing into her sign, and that damage has yet to be fixed. Photo by Neha Gupta's salon

"I'm very disappointed. It's been so long, and they should have done something about that," Gupta said.

She said she and her staff had to clean up the mess outside.

Nearby, on Reisterstown Road, a camera at Neha Gupta's salon captured the bus smashing into her sign, and that damage has yet to be fixed. CBS News Baltimore

The small business owner has spent more than a decade at her Baltimore County location and said she was stunned when she received a letter a week ago from the MTA stating, "We are still reviewing what happened and have not yet decided whether the MTA is responsible."

"It is 100% their fault. How can you say that? How can you deny it when my cameras caught the whole scene?" Gupta said.

Taylor also reacted to the letter.

"Dealing with this crap has just been a nightmare. I have no idea how you think this is not your fault. It's your vehicle that caused all of this. It's your employee who is behind that vehicle. How can you say it's not our fault? The bus didn't jump into gear and run down Reisterstown Road with no driver," Taylor said. "So how in God's name could you say it's not your fault?"

Making matters worse, Taylor's truck was damaged just as he was leaving the vet where his beloved cat Sweets had to be put down.

Sweets' carrier is still inside the vehicle.

Making matters worse, Taylor's truck was damaged just as he was leaving the vet where his beloved cat Sweets had to be put down. Photo by Eric Taylor

"It's just been hell on me, and I've even had to go through hell trying to get my property fixed due to no fault of my own. My stuff is sitting all twisted up, and I can't get any help," Taylor said.

MTA response

WJZ Investigates reached out to the MTA for a response.

A spokesperson said, "We are unable to comment in response to your inquiry because it concerns pending claims/litigation. We will share the information you have provided with our claims unit."

Last month, the Maryland Transit Administration confirmed to WJZ that the bus driver, identified as Tavon Giles, has been with the agency since September 2023.

Giles was rushed to a hospital after the crash, along with nearly three dozen other victims. A coworker previously told WJZ Giles suffered a broken neck.

The day of the crash, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said his team was closely monitoring the incident while staying connected with Baltimore County officials to provide support.

"Dawn and I are keeping everyone impacted in our hearts and prayers," Moore said in his July 8 statement. "We are deeply grateful for our first responders who acted with speed and skill to ensure the safety of our neighbors."