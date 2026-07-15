MTA identifies bus driver critically hurt in Pikesville crash that sent dozens to hospital

The driver of an MTA bus that crashed into a dozen cars before slamming into a building last week in Baltimore County has been identified.

The Maryland Transit Administration confirmed Wednesday the driver, identified as Tavon Giles, has been with the agency since September 2023.

Giles was rushed to a hospital after the crash, along with nearly three dozen other victims. A coworker previously told WJZ-TV Giles suffered a broken neck but was expected to survive.

Security camera video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows the moments when an MTA bus driver lost control and hit several vehicles before crashing into a building in Pikesville, Maryland, on Wednesday. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore County Police and witnesses on the scene described seeing the bus drive into oncoming traffic and hit several cars, as well as a utility pole and a lamppost, before crashing into a FedEx building last Wednesday evening on Reisterstown Road.

"It's more like a war scene," Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon said the night of the crash. "An event like this, when we have what we call a mass casualty, overwhelms."

Surveillance video from the corner of Reisterstown and Old Court roads showed the bus sideswipe one SUV, chipping off a couple of pieces.

"Everybody started crying. I started crying," said Neha Gupta, the owner of Neha Threading Salon. "People were bleeding, and a couple of people were sitting on the floor of the bus."

Some in the area said it was a reminder of how busy and dangerous that stretch of road can be.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore had said his team was closely monitoring the situation and staying connected with Baltimore County officials to provide support.