Some health officials recommend wearing masks due to rise in 'tripledemic'

BALTIMORE - Doctors are calling the rising cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, a "tripledemic," which has swamped hospitals and emergency rooms.

Some doctors recommend that we go back to wearing masks to fight back against the viruses.

Doctors told WJZ that it's best to consider your and your loved one's risk factors with regard to wearing masks, and, don't attend those holiday parties if you're sick.

This comes as we are nearly a week from Christmas.

WJZ was at BWI Airport Thursday asking travelers how they feel about masking up again.

"Truthfully, I'm kind of mask-weary. And, up until now, this will be the first time I've flown in two and a half years that I haven't worn a mask," traveler David Jenkins said.

"When I go to the grocery store, I don't wear it so much," traveler Edward Yelochan said. "But, traveling? Yes."

Dr. Amesh Adalja, from Johns Hopkins, said mask mandates are in the past, but people need to consider their personal risks.

"What happens is people look at it through a political lens," Dr. Adalja said. "I think it's much better when public health uses recommendations and guidance rather than the force of law."

Maryland's seven-day positivity rate is nearly 12 percent, the highest in more than four months when it peaked at 13 percent.

The positivity rate is lower in Baltimore City.

"When you're around groups of people, try to wear masks whenever you can," Dr. Adalja said. "Now, I get I, it's the holidays. Folks are going to be eating. It's tough to do that."

Dr. Adalja and the Maryland Hospital Association CEO, Bob Atlas, still recommend testing and updating their vaccinations.

"I don't think we're ready to endorse any kind of mandates or, even worse, lockdowns or anything like that," Atlas said.

Atlas urged people to be sensible.

"It's not fun for everybody to be wearing masks, but it's very appropriate when you're in a crowded setting," Atlas said.

Last week, New York State revived its recommendation that children should mask again in schools.

"I'm choosing to mask," parent Shenae Osborn said. "I think if others don't want to, they shouldn't have to."

"They can recommend whatever they want," parent Yiatin Chu said. "And I think the parents have the last say in terms of what their kids do regarding their health."

Mayor Scott was asked about masking mandates this week and said decisions would be "based on science and data."

Local COVID-19 transmission rates are all considered "low," according to the CDC.