Social media director explains why government ban on TikTok could widely impact content creators

BALTIMORE - Due to security concerns, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee voted to give President Biden the power to ban TikTok, if necessary.

That ruling has left some content creators scrambling.

"When we look at social media, we are at the mercy of these platforms, so there is always a chance that these platforms can get shut down, become obsolete," said Emily Hough, social media account director of Planit.

TikTok is a Chinese-based platform known for short videos, garnering countless views.

But it continues to be scrutinized over cybersecurity concerns.

It is already banned for federal and Maryland state employees

"It's a pivotal time for brands and creators to look at your social strategy," Hough said.

Top TikTok influencers can make millions off of brand deals and partnerships.

But Hough says it is best not to put all your eggs in one basket.

"Maybe it's time to start looking at some other options, really making sure that you are diversifying where you are putting the content out," Hough said.

Hough recommends folks utilize other platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

"It's so easy to get caught up in chasing the views or chasing the trends that you have to remind yourself why you are doing it in the first place," Hough said.

Rather than staying loyal to one single platform, Hough said focus more on authenticity, staying true to a mission or message.