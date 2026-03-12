Snow in Maryland Thursday after record warm weather, severe storms

Maryland will experience wintry weather on Thursday after spring-like temperatures during the first half of the week. Cold temperatures will stick around for the weekend before another storm.

Rain will change to a heavy wet snow late Thursday morning through the afternoon.

Road temperatures will stay above freezing, so snow accumulation should not be an issue.

Snow in Maryland Thursday

Temperatures will continue to plummet on Thursday, along with strong and gusty winds. Expect the rain this morning to gradually change to snow from west to east.

The changeover to snow in Baltimore looks to occur sometime between late morning and lunchtime.

Despite the changeover to snow, possibly heavy at times, across central and eastern Maryland, ground temperatures are warm from the previous two days of record highs. This should prevent snow from accumulating on road surfaces.

There can be a grassy accumulation, but visibility will likely be the greatest issue from the heavy snow.

The snow should taper off between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. across the entire area.

The weather will dry out later today, and it's even possible we'll see the sunset this evening.

Blustery, cool weather Friday into Saturday

Friday will be dry with chilly and gusty winds. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s on Friday afternoon. A few sprinkles or showers are possible Friday evening as another disturbance crosses the area.

Plan on dry and blustery weather for Saturday plans. The winds won't be quite as gusty as Friday and afternoon temperatures should be slightly milder in the upper 50s.

Storm in Maryland late Sunday into Monday

A powerful storm system is possible early next week. Monday has been tagged as a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Ahead of it, we'll see clouds and a breeze increasing Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, a few showers are possible across the area. Look for highs in the upper 50s.

Pockets of heavy rain, strong to severe thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds will be possible. Highs will top out in the upper 60s before cold air comes rushing in Monday night.

Cold weather for St. Patrick's Day

There are some hints that, along with the switch to colder weather, there could be some light snow. Right now, impacts to plans look minimal early next week. Whether we get any snow or not is still uncertain, but what is certain is that we'll see an unseasonably cold batch of wind and cold, giving the holiday a brisk and very cold feel.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team this week for updates on all the wild swings coming up in the forecast.