Small, single engine aircraft crashes off runway at BWI Airport

By Miyah Tucker

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A small, single engine aircraft crashed off the end of the general aviation runway at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday afternoon, according to airport officials.

Director of Communications at BWI, Jonathan Dean tells WJZ three individuals were on board the aircraft at the time and did not sustain any major injuries.

 The crash has not impacted airline operations and the FAA was notified, according to the official.

Information regarding the potential cause of the crash has not been shared at this time. 

