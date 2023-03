BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists to reduce their speed in construction zones, after a car breached a site on South Charles Street earlier this week.

Since the breach, the construction barriers at the work zone have been reinforced with concrete.

Earlier this week, a car breached the construction zone on S Charles St.



Thankfully, no one was hurt.



We added concrete barriers to the work zone to protect the site, and to keep drivers and our workers safe.

When you see CONSTRUCTION, for everyone's sake, please SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/fhfov0Grpw — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) March 23, 2023