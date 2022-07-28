Watch CBS News
Crime

Skateboarder killed in Columbia hit-and-run, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man died after a hit-and-run collision in Columbia, Howard County police said. 

Police said a passerby found the man's body shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the median of Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road. 

The man was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Shawn Deliberts, of Columbia. Investigators believe he was skateboarding in the roadway when he was struck. 

Police said investigators are not sure when the collision happened, and have not confined a suspect vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.