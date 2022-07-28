Skateboarder killed in Columbia hit-and-run, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man died after a hit-and-run collision in Columbia, Howard County police said.

Police said a passerby found the man's body shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the median of Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Joseph Shawn Deliberts, of Columbia. Investigators believe he was skateboarding in the roadway when he was struck.

Police said investigators are not sure when the collision happened, and have not confined a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.