Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City

Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore.

Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

A large amount of fentanyl and handguns were also seized.

Frosh announced the indictments of 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.

An investigation led by the Organized Crime Unit of the Attorney General's Office, Howard County Police Department and the Strike Force 7 Group led by the Maryland State Police revealed that at least as early as September 2021 through June 2022, Jawan Fulton and Darvin McCoy were directing an operation to distribute large amounts of fentanyl in Baltimore City, Howard County and Baltimore County.

Investigators witnessed Fulton and McCoy supply controlled dangerous substances to multiple redistributors who then sold the drugs to customers.

Those re-distributors include Maleik Moody, Rymek Milligan and Trayvon Guest.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found hundreds of hand-to-hand drug transactions in multiple jurisdictions and intercepted communications that confirmed the distribution of large amounts of fentanyl throughout Maryland.

Investigators linked fentanyl supplied by members of the operation to several overdoses in Maryland and surrounding areas.

In addition to seizing more than two kilograms of fentanyl, the investigation resulted in the seizure of six handguns.

"These individuals operated a sophisticated criminal operation selling fentanyl in multiple counties," Attorney General Frosh said. "Fentanyl has quickly become more and more prevalent in our communities, and we know that the deadly fentanyl these individuals peddled led to several overdoses in Maryland. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to shut down these violent organizations and help end the destruction caused by addiction and overdose."