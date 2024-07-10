Six heat-related deaths reported in Maryland, health officials confirm

BALTIMORE -- Two people were killed this past week due to extreme temperatures in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

So far this year six people have died from heat-related illnesses in Maryland. The first four came out of Prince Georges County

#BREAKING: Maryland’s Department of Health reports 2 more heat-related deaths over the past week, bringing the total to 6 this year. The new deaths were reported in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/PriMCYve8E — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 10, 2024

WJZ's weather team declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day, describing the heat as the "worst" of the week.

Temperatures range from 100 to 107 degrees across the region with some areas inching towards 110°

Nine people died from heat-related illnesses in 2023. The most reported heat deaths in Maryland were 21 in 2019 and 2020.

For symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to stay cool, visit the link here.